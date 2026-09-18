Boston Weekly Neighborhood Infrastructure Projects

The City of Boston Construction Management team is providing this weekly update on infrastructure improvements taking place in the Beacon Hill, Back Bay, Charlestown, East Boston, Jamaica Plain, neighborhoods. The work is part of the City’s ongoing efforts to maintain and improve Boston’s streets and sidewalks, enhance accessibility, upgrade street lighting fixtures, support bridge improvements, and invest in safer, more reliable neighborhood infrastructure.

This Week’s Construction Activity:

Street Lighting:

• Crews continue to upgrade lighting fixtures around the Charlestown Navy Yard.

Crews are performing repairs to brick sidewalks in Beacon Hill on:

• Ridgeway Ln

• Temple St.

Crews are striping the following streets in East Boston

• Sumner St: Orleans St to Lamson St

• Marginal St: Jeffries St to #282 Marginal St

• Everett St: Cottage St to Orleans St

• Saratoga St: 746 Saratoga St to Westbrook St

• Marion St: Meridian St to Lexington St

• Curtis St: Chelsea St to McClellan Highway

• Curtis St: Bennington St to Saratoga St

Crews are rebuilding ramps on the following streets in East Boston:

• Chelsea Street (Prescott Street – Border Street) – Sidewalks & Ramps

• Meridian Street (White Street – London Street) – Sidewalks

• Orleans Street & Maverick Street – Sidewalks & Ramps

Crews will be milling the following streets in Jamaica Plain:

• Burroughs Street

• Seaverns Avenue

Crews are resurfacing the following streets in Back Bay:

• Marlborough St: Massachusetts Ave to Dartmouth St

Residents, businesses, and visitors should expect possible impacts to parking, traffic and pedestrian access. The City appreciates the patience and partnership of residents and businesses and we will continue to minimize disruptions wherever possible as important infrastructure improvements move forward.

*Please note that this work is weather dependent and schedules could change.

For questions, please contact Public Works Public Information Officer Chris Coakley at [email protected]