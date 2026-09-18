Healey-Driscoll Administration announces $2 million in fire safety funding

The Healey-Driscoll Administration is making nearly $2 million available to local fire departments in support of fire and life safety efforts that protect Massachusetts’ most vulnerable residents.

The annual Student Awareness of Fire Education (SAFE) and Senior SAFE grants fund trained firefighter-educators who deliver age-appropriate safety education to school-aged children and older adults, as well as the associated costs of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, teaching equipment, and other expenses.

“Consistent, statewide fire and life safety education has helped make Massachusetts one of the most fire-safe states in the nation,” said State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine. “The SAFE and Senior SAFE grants are a vital part of that educational strategy. I strongly encourage every local fire department to apply.”

The SAFE grants contributed to the steepest decline in child fire deaths in Massachusetts history. In 1994, there were more than two dozen child fire fatalities; the SAFE grants were launched the following year and child fire deaths never again reached even half that number, declining at a rate about 30% steeper than fire deaths overall.

The Senior SAFE grants were launched to provide education, smoke and carbon monoxide alarm installation, and other services to reduce fire-related fatalities among older adults, who now represent the age group most likely to die in a fire. As Massachusetts’ older adult population increased by about 28% since 2017, per capita fire deaths have fallen by nearly 29%.

Fire departments of every city, town, fire district, and eligible state authority can apply to share $1.8 million in funding for SAFE and/or Senior SAFE expenditures. Departments must meet certain requirements, including mandatory fire data reporting, to be considered. The Notice of Funding Opportunity, grant application, and eligibility requirements are available on the Department of Fire Services’ website. Applications must be submitted by 5:00 pm on September 29.