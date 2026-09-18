Mayor Wu, Lt. Governor Driscoll, St. Francis House, and the Planning Office For Urban Affairs celebrate opening of 126 affordable homes at 41 LaGrange Street

Mayor Michelle Wu joined Lt. Governor Driscoll, St. Francis House, the Planning Office for Urban Affairs (POUA), MassHousing, state and local elected officials, residents, and community partners to celebrate the grand opening of 41 LaGrange Street, a new 19-story affordable housing development in downtown Boston. The development creates 126 income-restricted rental homes, advancing the City’s work to provide Boston residents with safe, stable, and affordable housing.

“Congratulations to St. Francis House, all our partners, and especially the new neighbors joining our community through the 126 homes in this transformational project. Over the last five years, homelessness has dropped by 19% in Boston, thanks to nation-leading partners working together on a vision for housing that serves every part of our community,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Thank you to all our partners for their persistence, support and commitment, and to everyone who has helped bring this project forward. ”

Of the 126 apartments, 70 are dedicated to individuals exiting homelessness and 56 will serve workforce, middle, and low income households. The individuals exiting homelessness will receive ongoing wraparound services through St. Francis House, connecting them with health care, employment assistance, behavioral health services, and other resources to support long-term housing stability.

Building 41 LaGrange Street required an innovative approach to construction on one of downtown Boston’s tightest sites. The 19-story, all-electric Passive House building was constructed on a former surface parking lot with extremely limited space for construction equipment and staging. To make the project possible, the construction team placed a tower crane within the footprint of the new building and built around it as the structure rose. Crews also worked nights and weekends to manage the challenges of building in a dense downtown neighborhood. Using this approach, the project went from a surface parking lot to topping off all 19 stories in just seven months.

“41 LaGrange Street represents the City of Boston’s continued commitment to increase affordable housing opportunities for residents across every neighborhood,” said Sheila A. Dillon, Chief of Housing. “By combining affordable housing with comprehensive supportive services, this development creates lasting stability for residents while helping us build a more equitable Boston where everyone has the opportunity to succeed.”

“Respect for the dignity of all people includes doing everything possible to provide every person with a safe home, “ said Most Reverend Robert F. Hennessey, Auxiliary Bishop of Boston. Too many members of our community are either homeless or on the verge of homelessness for reasons that include the rising cost of housing and food. The 41 LaGrange Street Grand Opening gives us all hope that, working together, more unhoused men and women have access to a new apartment and the services they need to make this housing a stable home.”

The opening builds on Boston’s broader strategy to reduce homelessness by expanding permanent housing and supportive services. Since Mayor Wu took office, Boston has created 668 permanent supportive housing units for residents transitioning out of homelessness. In 2025, City efforts helped house 979 individuals and 1,071 families experiencing homelessness, representing 3,261 people. More than 200 unsheltered individuals also moved directly from the street into permanent homes.

Boston’s 2026 Point-in-Time Count showed continued progress in addressing homelessness, with overall homelessness declining 19 percent since 2021 and unsheltered homelessness declining 31 percent. The City has worked to reduce homelessness through sustained investments in permanent supportive and affordable housing, homelessness prevention, expanded shelter-to-housing initiatives, and coordinated outreach. Boston uses the annual census to better understand residents’ needs, connect people experiencing homelessness with services, and guide investments in housing, prevention, and supportive services.

“Today is a momentous milestone not just for St. Francis House, but for the entire city of Boston. We are incredibly proud to cut the ribbon at 41 LaGrange Street and finally watch our new residents walk through the doors of their forever homes,” said Karen LaFrazia, President and CEO of St. Francis House. “This building is a powerful testament to what we can achieve when we work together. We are deeply grateful to our partners at the Planning Office for Urban Affairs, to Mayor Wu and the City of Boston, and the incredible coalition of partners whose shared vision, unwavering support, and dedication to ending homelessness made this dream a reality.”

The development was made possible with funding from the City of Boston Mayor’s Office of Housing, including funds through the Neighborhood Housing Trust. The Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities, MassHousing, the Community Economic Development Assistance Corporation, and Bank of America provided additional capital funding. EOHLC and the Boston Housing Authority provided 70 project based vouchers creating the deeply affordable homes to those exiting homelessness.

“We believe that everyone deserves a place to call home, regardless of their income, background, or circumstances, and that a lack of housing is one of the structural causes of poverty and community instability, and we must work together to effectuate change,” said Bill Grogan, President of the Planning Office for Urban Affairs. “We are grateful to amplify the impact of our affordable housing developments by partnering with service providers like St. Francis House, which provides much-needed permanent supportive and workforce housing in a neighborhood of Boston that has become unaffordable to most of its community.”

“MassHousing is excited for the residents of 41 LaGrange St. who have brand new apartment homes with an array of support services that will help them live and thrive in this new housing community in Chinatown,” said MassHousing CEO Chrystal Kornegay. “We were pleased to partner with POUA and St. Francis House in developing this mixed-income community that will allow its residents to live with dignity in safe, quality housing.”

Under Mayor Michelle Wu’s leadership, Boston has made historic progress toward creating and preserving homes that residents can afford. Since the start of her first term, the City has produced or begun construction on more than 18,000 new homes, including thousands of income-restricted units. The Mayor has launched new policies to make it easier, faster, and less expensive to build housing across every neighborhood. In addition to producing new housing, Mayor Wu has directed record levels of investment to expand affordable homeownership and support renters and homeowners who face housing instability.

Through innovative programs like the Housing Accelerator Fund, Welcome Home Boston, and the Housing with Public Assets initiative, the City is finding new ways to create housing on public land, convert vacant buildings into homes, and support residents in building wealth and stability. The Mayor’s focus on climate and health has also made Boston a national leader in green and energy-efficient housing. Together, these efforts are helping to make Boston a city where every resident can have a safe, stable, and affordable home, and where communities can grow stronger for generations to come.

The mission of the Mayor’s Office of Housing (MOH) is to foster healthy, vibrant, and welcoming communities for all by ensuring stable, green, accessible housing and sustainable use of land. The MOH achieves this by creating and preserving income-restricted housing, supporting residents in buying and maintaining their homes, and developing housing policies that promote access and long-term stability. MOH also works to prevent evictions, implements housing solutions for people experiencing homelessness, and works to make Boston’s housing stock healthy, resilient, and environmentally sustainable. For more information, please visit the MOH website.