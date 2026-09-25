Boston residents to participate in the 38th annual Jimmy Fund Walk

333 residents from Boston will participate in the 2026 Jimmy Fund Walk for Dana-Farber presented by Hyundai on Sunday, October 4.

Zoe Bosenberg, Peter Martino, and Marek Michalak, along with hundreds of Boston residents and thousands of other walkers, will participate in the annual event that will unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Last year marked a historic milestone, with the Walk raising more than $11.2 million for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and setting the stage for an even greater impact in 2026.

“Each year, the Walk brings our community together in a powerful way, with people of all ages supporting Dana-Farber’s groundbreaking research and patient care,” said Jessica Abbott, assistant vice president of the Jimmy Fund. “For more than three decades, this event has been a celebration of hope, where every step helps fuel breakthroughs, support patients, and inspire progress.”

To register for the Walk or to support a walker, visit JimmyFund.org/Walk or call 866-531-9255. Registrants can enter the promo code NEWS for $5 off the registration fee. All registered walkers will receive a bib, medal, and a Walk T-shirt. You can also sign up to volunteer on Walk Day.