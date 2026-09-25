Lifestyle End of Season Celebration by Kane Dimasso-Scott • September 25, 2026 • 0 Comments Courtesy photoIn the photo above, (left to right) Ramsay Fretz, Elisabeth Fretz, Elizabeth Fegreus and Michael Broderick recently held their annual End of Season lobster roll party for their friends. The lobster roll was six feet long, and took more than 32 lobsters after boiling and cracking the shells to fill. Jeremy Bell provided music at the event with his bagpipes. Attendees agreed that nothing is better than the Boston Harbor lobster.