Dinner Under the Stars pivots to ‘Dinner Under Your Roof’ This Saturday

Mother Nature might be trying to crash the party this weekend, but she certainly can’t dampen the spirit of the Beacon Hill community.

Due to the National Weather Service’s forecast of heavy rain and strong winds this Saturday, the Beacon Hill Civic Association (BHCA) has made the thoughtful decision to modify its beloved annual Dinner Under the Stars. While neighbors won’t be able to safely gather around the traditional long table outdoors this year, the celebration is far from canceled.

Instead, the event is shifting to a cozy, take-home experience. Attendees will still receive the exact same delicious dinner and bottle of wine they’ve been eagerly anticipating, now thoughtfully packaged to enjoy from the comfort and safety of their own homes.

“We know how much everyone looks forward to gathering around our long table each year, and we are disappointed that we won’t be able to celebrate together in quite the way we had planned,” shared Patricia Tully, Executive Director of the BHCA. “Thank you for your understanding, flexibility, and support of our special community.”

Pick-up for the packaged dinners and wine will take place this Saturday at Hill House, located at 127 Mt. Vernon Street. The BHCA is currently finalizing the logistics and will share complete details regarding pick-up timing with attendees very soon.

While the stars might be hidden behind the clouds this Saturday, Beacon Hill’s tradition of community connection will shine just as bright indoors!