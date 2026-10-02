Boston Public Health Commission celebrates 40 years of workforce development programs supporting residents experiencing homelessness

Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) celebrated the graduation of 78 clients from BPHC’s Homeless Services Bureau’s workforce development program. The Serving Ourselves (SOS) Program, a partnership between BPHC and Friends of Boston’s Homeless (FOBH), is an essential aspect of the City’s efforts to make homelessness in Boston rare, brief, and one-time by giving residents experiencing homelessness the skills and opportunities for gainful employment to help end their homelessness. Today’s graduation celebrates 30 years of the SOS Program and 40 years of BPHC’s workforce development programs.

“Ending homelessness means more than access to stable housing, it requires strong support systems and a steady income,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Job training opportunities can be transformational in helping residents and families gain a sense of purpose and transition from relying on public safety nets to maintaining their housing independently. Congratulations to all the graduates and thank you to the Boston Public Health Commission and all of our employer partners for your dedication to supporting our residents.”

“At the Boston Public Health Commission, we are committed to making homelessness rare, brief, and nonrecurring,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health for the City of Boston. “I am grateful to our Homeless Services staff and partners for helping residents gain the skills, support, and opportunities they need to secure meaningful employment and move out of homelessness with dignity. To our SOS Program graduates: You should be incredibly proud of all you have accomplished over the past six months. Congratulations on your graduation. We look forward to seeing what you achieve in this next chapter.”

Boston Public Health Commission runs two of the city’s largest shelters where people can access meals and receive clinical, social, and housing services. The Serving Ourselves Program is a paid 6-month job training program for people staying at BPHC’s shelters. Participants receive vocational training and mentorship that helps guide them in becoming a strong candidate when applying to jobs. BPHC staff offer support with resume writing, mock job interviews, and job certifications, such as for serving food or obtaining a driver’s license. In addition, participants receive case management, health and mental health care, substance use disorder counseling, and workforce experience all while earning a minimum wage and health benefits. Upon the completion of the program, graduates are prepared to find gainful employment in community. The Serving Ourselves Program graduates between 50-70 people a year and has supported thousands of graduates over the past 30 years. Approximately one-third of graduates are employed after completing the program.

“We could not be prouder of our graduates and Homeless Services staff for all their work and dedication leading up to today’s celebration,” said Gregory Grays-Thomas, Homeless Services Bureau Director at Boston Public Health Commission. “We’ve seen how instrumental workforce development programs are in transforming the health and well-being of our clients. It’s not just the skills and the paycheck, but also the dignity and confidence of completing the program and pursuing a new path in life.”

Fifteen of today’s graduates have already been hired by employers across the city and the state. These graduates have earned employment at Boston Public Health Commission, Olympic Systems Corporation, Sheraton Hotel, Uber Eats, Encore Boston Harbor, and more.

“Serving Ourselves, a work training program run by the City of Boston, is not just a program. It’s a family of the community coming together to help one another to help individuals succeed to their futures,” said Dianna Maguire, SOS Program Graduate.

“Special thanks to BPHC and my dear friends at the SOS program. These women and men showed me that rock bottom can be the solid foundation on which I could rebuild my life,” said Jason O’Doherty, SOS Program Graduate.

“The SOS program works if you want the help. Since being in the program, the help and support that I received was amazing. My favorite person is my case worker. She devoted her time to helping me with my resume. She showed me how to send out job applications and even heard some of my family issues. Two weeks before I completed the SOS program I got a new job. Thank you to the SOS crew you were all awesome,” said Ronnie Fernandes Jr., SOS Program Graduate.

Workforce development programs, like the Serving Ourselves Program, offer people another pathway to ending their homelessness while building their confidence and self-esteem. The skills and training provided help participants find gainful employment, which then opens doors to getting an apartment, paying bills, and staying stably housed. Some may also choose to buy a car for more opportunities to get to work, healthcare appointments, and more.

This program is supported through BPHC’s partnership with Friends of Boston’s Homeless. In 1995 FOBH used grant funding and private donations to build a commercial kitchen and laundry service to serve shelter residents while providing guests the opportunity for paid training in marketable job trades. In 2016 FOBH again provided funding to open the SOS Program Career Center located at 1010 Massachusetts Avenue and continues to fund the center each year.

“FOBH is proud to partner with BPHC,” said Carrie Coughlin, Executive Director of Friends of Boston’s Homeless. “For 40 years, from Long Island Shelter’s farm to 112’s new “Alternative Pathways”, we have worked together to help those in need meet and overcome obstacles in challenging times. We are incredibly honored to support the current graduates and look forward to hearing about their next steps, beyond shelter.”

BPHC’s Homeless Services Bureau is committed to helping individuals with challenges that lead to homelessness and offers a spectrum of care, services, and support to people experiencing homeless in Boston. Through BPHC’s low-barrier shelters, the Homeless Services Bureau uses evidence-based, trauma-informed care and restorative justice to help residents quickly end their homelessness and stay stably housed. Staff provide hands-on job training, housing assistance, and behavioral health services for clients in BPHC shelters while affirming the dignity and human rights of every person.

To find services for people experiencing homelessness and ways to volunteer with BPHC, visit boston.gov/homeless-services.

Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) is the country’s oldest health department. We envision a thriving Boston where all residents live healthy and fulfilling lives. To accomplish this, BPHC works in partnership with communities to protect and promote the health and well-being of all Boston residents, especially those impacted by racism and systemic inequities. Learn more about our work at boston.gov/bphc.