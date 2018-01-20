Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Beacon Hill Gala February 3

The Beacon Hill Civic Association invites all neighbors to come in from the cold and enjoy spending an elegant evening together at the 46th annual Beacon Hill Gala, to be held at the Four Seasons Hotel Boston on Saturday, February 3. The black tie event that annually draws more than 200 guests begins with cocktails at 6:30 pm, followed by dinner at 7:30 pm, and dancing at 9:00 pm. Guests choosing to enjoy dancing, appetizers and dessert only are invited to join the others at 9:00 pm for the Gala Late Night.

Local restaurateur and Beacon Street resident Tom Kershaw will serve as Honorary Gala Chair of the popular event, which supports the BHCA’s mission to preserve the historic and residential character of Beacon Hill. The Gala Committee is co-chaired this year by Deb Hanley and Frank McGuire, and Keeta Gilmore.

Serving on the Committee are Meghan and Brian Awe, Hope Baker, Suzanne and John Besser, Meredith and Gene Clapp, Karen and Josef Fischer, Sandra and George Gilpatrick, Sandra Steele and Paul Greenfield, Barbara and Amos Hostetter, Mark Kiefer, Sharon and Brad Malt, Maureen and James Mellowes, Carol Simpson and Bruce Metzler, Susan McWhinney-Morse and David Morse, Elizabeth and Robert Owens, Marcus Ripperger, and Jean and Colin Zick.

Chairs of the Gala Late Night are Maggie and Joshua Leffler, Ali Ringenburg, and Emily and Clay Rives.

Tickets to the Gala are $425 per person and $125 per person for those attending the Gala Late Night only. Tickets are also given to those donating to the BHCA’s Annual Appeal at different levels. Contact the BHCA at 617-227-1922 or www.bhcivic.org for more information and reservations.

Get involved in 2018

Beacon Hill Civic Association committees comprise volunteers working together from all over the neighborhood to assure a good quality of life here. All neighbors are welcome to join. Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website bhcivic.org and/or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on how to get involved.

There are no meetings this week.