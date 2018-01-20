Kapur-Dewinter Gives First BHWF Presentation of the Year

By Amy Tsurumi
An impeccable remedy for cabin fever, Beacon Hill Women’s Forum (BHWF) welcomed back members to a full-capacity gathering at the Hampshire House on January 9. Neighbors enjoyed sharing holiday stories and New Year’s resolutions over cocktails. The evening’s opener Neighborhood Narratives speaker Gail Bray, who has been at Gary Drug for an impressive 18 years, received a warm welcome from familiar faces. The oldest independent pharmacy in Boston, Gary Drug on Charles Street is proclaimed the Cheers of pharmacies, “where everyone knows your name.”
Keynote speaker, Namrita Kapur-Dewinter,
Managing Director of Environmental Defense Fund’s (EDF’s) EDF+Business addressed the crowd with her talk entitled “Leveraging Sustainable Finance for a Cleaner Planet.” With extensive experience in strategy, finance and international development, Kapur-Dewinter specializes in corporate partnerships and implementing initiatives for leveraging capital markets. Members learned about her work developing strategies to promote private capital investment and stimulate innovation in the field of sustainable finance. Kapur-Dewinter shared compelling statistics and graphics – a notable example was that of methane gas pipe leaks both locally in Boston and nationally. Furthermore she discussed their direct and indirect impact on the environment and human health. Sustainable fisheries, endangered species habitat, ecosystem resiliency, zero deforestation and energy efficiency are also among Kapur-Dewinter’s expertise and members explored these other areas relevant to sustainable finance. Before joining EDF, Kapur-Dewinter led strategic development and efforts to build the infrastructure of Root Capital, a social investment fund dedicated to rural communities in the developing world. She has also directed programs for the Environmental League of Massachusetts and consulted for the United Nations Development Program. Currently, she serves on the Finance Committee for the Board of the Environmental League of Massachusetts and the Advisory Board of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board. Kapur-Dewinter received her MBA and MA in Environmental Management from Yale, and her Bachelor’s degree in Molecular Biology from Princeton. Conversations stimulated by her presentation carried on at the “Afterglow” gathering at 75 Chestnut. For further information about BHWF’s speakers and events, and to purchase season membership or a monthly pass, visit www.beaconhillwomensforum.org.