Keeping Busy:Variety of Children’s Programs at Hill House

by Marianne Salza

On Saturday morning, little ones learned the fundamental skills of soccer, developing their listening and cooperative skills, and friends casually practiced their basketball shooting and blocking on the court. Pick Up Basketball and U6 Soccer are two of the many winter programs offered to children, ages five-weeks-old to 12-years-old, by Hill House.

“We are offering enrichment programs and athletics,” said Sam Renshaw, Program Director. “We supplement all that with our music and art programs throughout the winter.”

Hill House, which works with 2,000 families each year, is offering new programs this winter: Start to Skate, and Musical Theater Dance, a class that explores story telling through tap, jazz, ballet, hip hop, and ballroom dancing.

“Another new thing we started this winter and are looking to continue is New and Expecting Parents. It’s become very popular,” said Renshaw. “Parents can meet with development professionals.”

Programs include playgroups, infant sign language, baby yoga, and other activities that bolster a baby’s awareness and balance.

An Art Travelers class introduces four-five-year-olds to the styles and techniques of European art, and an etiquette class strengthens social skills and attention to manners for children, ages six-nine-years-old.

There is also an array of music classes from interactive group sessions for toddlers to private piano, guitar, and percussion lessons.

“We are very proud,” Renshaw said. “We are going into our 51st year in Beacon Hill.”

Hill House also hosts weekend workshops, such as Dads and Donuts, on January 21, from 10am-12pm, and Arts and Hearts, on February 11, from 1-2:30pm, when children can create cards and crafts for loved ones.

“We like offering events that bring the community together and give kids extra opportunities, especially in the winter, when you may not otherwise get outside,” Renshaw explained.

Visit www.HillHouseBoston.org for a full list of programs and upcoming events.