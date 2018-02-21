Experience the Wonders of LUZIA! Cirque du Soleil’s Astounding Production Opens in Boston June 27 Under Big Top at Suffolk Downs

February 21, 2018
By

Cirque du Soleil is coming to Boston with its delightfully-imaginative and visually-stunning production LUZIA, a waking dream of Mexico. From June 27 – July 29, 2018, audiences are invited to a redesigned white-and-gold Big Top at Suffolk Downs to escape to an imaginary Mexico – a sumptuous world suspended between dreams and reality.

In a series of grand visual surprises and breathtaking acrobatic performances, LUZIA takes audiences on a surrealistic journey through a vibrant world filled with wonders, playfulness and striking artistry. Smoothly passing from an old movie set to the ocean to a smoky dance hall or an arid desert, LUZIA cleverly brings to the stage multiple places, faces and sounds of Mexico taken from both tradition and modernity. Rich in awe-inspiring moments, LUZIA enchants by incorporating rain into acrobatic and artistic scenes – a first for a Cirque du Soleil touring production.

“LUZIA(…) is superb. 4 stars!” – The Chicago Tribune

“Dazzle(s) the eye with luminous spectacle and gasp-worthy, derring-do.” – Bay Area News Group

“Full of wow feats and gorgeous stage pictures” – The Toronto Star

With mesmerizing and refreshing acrobatic performances, LUZIA brings traditional and contemporary circus disciplines to a whole new level. Cyr Wheel artists perform the unprecedented feat of rolling and spinning under the rain, while an aerialist suspended from a Trapeze flies and twirls through pouring showers. Hoop Diving is taken onto gigantic treadmills, expanding exponentially the speed and amount of daring leaps executed. Jaw-dropping highlights include a male contortionist skillfully twisting his body in the world’s most unimaginable positions, a powerful Aerial Straps specialist defying the laws of gravity at the center of a cenote (natural sinkhole), and two football (soccer) freestylers deftly mixing street dance with mind-blowing ball manipulation.

Public tickets for Boston performances of LUZIA are now available at www.cirquedusoleil.com/luzia. Tickets start at $36.

For more information, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com/luzia.

To watch a preview video of LUZIA, visit www.cirk.me/LUZIA_Preview.

To learn more about the integration of water in LUZIA, watch http://cirk.me/LUZIAWaterVideo.

#LUZIAself – the LUZIA webseries

Discover the unique stories, talent and passions of 14 selected cast members of LUZIA through a series of 10 lighthearted webisodes: http://cirk.me/LuziaSelf.

Follow #LUZIA and #cirquedusoleil on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Newsletter


Full Print Edition