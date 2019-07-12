River Fit on the Esplanade Kicks-Off Tuesday, July 16 : Esplanade Association’s River Fit Summer Fitness Series Will Feature Zumba, Yoga, And More

Free fitness classes on the Esplanade will return for the ninth straight year this summer! Beginning Tuesday, July 16, the Esplanade Association (esplanadeassociation.org) will again partner with some of Boston’s most popular fitness organizations to host the free River Fit Summer Fitness Series.

River Fit consists of a variety of outdoor fitness classes— including professionally-led Zumba, high-intensity interval training, and Yoga— that are taught for a range of experience levels and abilities. People of all ages and fitness-levels are invited to get fit for free in the park while enjoying beautiful river views.

Classes will begin Tuesday, July 16 and will be held every week, Tuesday through Thursday, until Thursday, September 5th. Whether park visitors want to get a cardio workout while dancing to the rhythms of Zumba, build muscle tone at a Lynx on the Esplanade class, or ease away the stress of the work week with a relaxing Sunset Yoga session, there are fitness offerings for everyone on the Esplanade this summer.

This year’s weekly class schedule includes:

• Tuesdays at 6:00pm: Zumba led by Healthworks (meet at the DCR Memorial Hatch Shell).

• Wednesdays at 6:00pm: Sunset Yoga led by Sarah DiVello (meet at Fiedler Field).

• Thursdays at 6:00pm: Boot Camp led by Lynx Fitness Club (meet at Fielder Field).

River Fit classes are free and open to the public although advanced registration is strongly encouraged. Participants can visitEsplanade.org/Fitnessto find a complete program schedule, learn more about the different class offerings, and pre-register for classes. In the event of rain cancellation, a call will be made by 2:00pm the day of a class and shared via the Esplanade Association’s twitter (twitter.com/EsplanadeBoston).

These classes are made possible by the help of the: Back Bay Roasters, Healthworks Fitness for Women, Life is Good, Lynx Fitness Club, Polar Beverages, and the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation. Most nights will feature food and drink samples.

“We are thrilled to offer these free classes for eight weeks this summer in a beautiful riverfront setting,” said Kelsey Pramik, Director of Programs & Outreach at the Esplanade Association. “We hope everyone who joins these classes, as well as all of our year-round fitness programming, will discover the joy of exercising outdoors on the Esplanade.”

All fitness classes are hosted by the Esplanade Association, a non-profit organization that works in partnership with the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) to revitalize, maintain, program, and enhance the Charles River Esplanade. For a full list of other Esplanade Association events and activities, visit Esplanade.org/Events.