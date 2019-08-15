Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Beacon Hill Civic Association to Hold Candidates Forum on Sept. 10th

The BHCA, along with the Neighborhood Association of Back Bay (NABB) and the West End Civic Association (WECA), is sponsoring a Boston District 8 City Councilor Candidates Forum on September 10, 2019, from 6:00pm to 7:30pm at Suffolk University Law School, 120 Tremont Street. Our moderator for this event is John Nucci, Senior Vice-President of External Affairs at Suffolk, who is also a former Boston City Councilor, former member of the Boston School Committee, as well as a former Clerk-Magistrate of the Suffolk County Superior Court. John is also currently a member of the Massport Board of Directors.

Boston District 8 City Councilor Candidates

Kenzie Bok

Montez Haywood

Kristen Mobilia

Jennifer Nassour

Helene Vincent.

District 8 City Councilor Candidates Kenzie Bok, Montez Haywood, Kristen Mobilia, Jennifer Nassour, and Helene Vincent have accepted this invitation to speak to our downtown resident. Stay tuned on the coming weeks for further details on this forum.

Upcoming BHCA Meetings

No meetings are scheduled for the week of August 19.

Other Upcoming BHCA Events

District 8 City Councilor Candidates Forum – Tuesday, Sept. 10

BHCA Fall HillFest – Sunday, Sept.22

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website bhcivic.org or call the office (617-227-1922) for further details on any of these events, and for information about joining the BHCA.