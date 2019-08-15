Rep. Aaron Michlewitz Endorses Kenzie Bok for Boston City Council

State Rep. Aaron Michlewitz (D – 3rd Suffolk) has endorsed Kenzie Bok for Boston City Council, to represent the District 8 neighborhoods of Beacon Hill, Back Bay, Fenway, Audubon Circle, Mission Hill, and the West End. Rep. Michlewitz represents parts of Beacon Hill, Back Bay and the West End.

“I’ve seen Kenzie’s deep involvement and leadership in our community for many years, in Bay Village and at the Boston Ward 5 Democrats,” Michlewitz said. “She cares deeply about affordable housing and did great work organizing our community to pass the Community Preservation Act. I know she understands the challenges and joys of our downtown neighborhoods and that she’ll work tirelessly on behalf of the Bostonians she represents—whether by analyzing the city budget or addressing critical constituent service needs every day. I would love to have Kenzie as a strong partner at the city level, and I’m proud to endorse her run for Boston City Council.”

In his role as chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, Michlewitz recently won a major increase in the state matching funds made available to cities like Boston for Community Preservation Act projects. This increase in funds for affordable housing, parks, and historic preservation was signed into law just last week.

“Ever since our grassroots coalition passed the Community Preservation Act here in Boston in 2016, Aaron has been our champion up at the State House in fighting for an increase to the state match,” Bok noted. “He also took up the mantle of tackling short-term rentals, which have decimated the housing stock in our downtown neighborhoods, and managed to pass the strongest state law in the country last year. Both the Community Preservation Act and short-term rentals are examples of issues where the state and city levels of government have to work together on behalf of our shared community. I’m very proud to have earned Aaron’s endorsement, and I look forward to having a strong partnership with him as the next City Councilor for District 8.”

Rep. Michlewitz’s endorsement adds further momentum to Bok’s campaign, which has also been endorsed by Rep. Jay Livingstone, At-Large City Councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi-George, the Ward 4 and 5 Democratic Committees, the Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus, UNITE HERE Local 26 and the Right to the City Vote coalition.