Neighborhood Roundup

Nichols House Museum Presents Virtual Valentine’s Day Program

Join the Nichols House Museum presents a virtual Valentine’s Day program called “Nichols after Dark: Courtships and Corsets” on Thursday, Feb. 11, at 6 p.m.

The program will explore romantic relationships in the late 19th and early 20th centuries and showcase examples of period undergarments and share historic images and other archival material that document Arthur Nichols and Elizabeth Homer’s period of courtship and engagement in the late 1860s while briefly touching on the romantic experiences of sisters Rose, Marian, and Margaret Nichols. It will also be intertwined with examples of period undergarments and lingerie from the collection of the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America and elsewhere.

Register for the program at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nichols-after-dark-courtships-and-corsets-tickets-136027402623, or on the NHM website at nicholshousemuseum.org.

Music Salon to Feature Pianist and Soprano Duo

The talented duo of soprano Carla Bender and pianist Leona Cheung will perform in a special concert on February 16 as part of Beacon Hill Village’s ongoing Music Salon series. The concert, which will be premiered on YouTube, will include a selection of art song repertoires, opera arias and songs from musical theater performed in different styles and languages. It will be followed by a post-concert conversation on Zoom with the two musicians, who will share their artistic journey with the audience.

Bender and Cheung first met at the New England Conservatory in the fall of 2018 and have since performed as a duo on many occasions.

The performance will begin at 5:30 p.m. and be followed by the conversation at 6:15 p.m..

Registration is required online in advance by calling the Beacon Hill Village at 617-723-9713. Registrants will receive the YouTube premiere link and Zoom invitation in advance of the program, which is free and open to the public.

Hill House 2021 Summer Camp Registration Now Open!

Hill House, Inc. located at 127 Mount Vernon S., has officially opened up Summer Camp registration for 2021 campers.

Now in its 22nd year, Hill House Camps (Kiddie Kamp for 3-5 year olds and Day Camp for 5- to 12-year-olds) feature: weekly Day Camp field trips; Kiddie Kamp onsite adventures; expanded enrichment opportunities; sailing, theatre, sports and film camp options; weekly themes; extended day options for Day Campers; and expanded LIT program for 13- to 15-year-olds.

Visit Hill House’s Summer Camp website (www.hillhouseboston.org/Camps.htm) to learn more about all the fun. For more information on registering, contact Chelsea Evered at 617-227-5838 or [email protected]