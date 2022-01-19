Beacon Hill, Surrounding Area’s Weekly COVID Positive Test Rate Slows a Bit

The COVID 19 winter surge may be slowing down a bit in Beacon Hill and the surrounding area. With over 2 out of every 10 residents tested for the virus last week still turning out to be positive, the weekly positive test rate here did not increase dramatically last week and the citywide test rate declined for the first time in weeks. Deaths from the virus, which were rising at an alarming rate, have decreased dramatically last week.

According to the weekly report released Monday by the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC), 3,511 Beacon Hill, North End, Back Bay, West End and Downtown residents were tested and 23.8 percent were positive. This was only an 8 percent increase from the 22 percent that tested positive between January 3 and January 10. The weekly positive test rate spiked 46 percent two weeks ago and is up 58 percent in the area overall since January 3.

Eight hundred thirty six additional residents have been infected with the virus between January 3 and January 10 and the total number of cases in the area increased to 7,255 cases overall since the pandemic began.

The citywide weekly positive test rate also decreased last week. According to the BPHC 47,102 residents were tested and 31.6 percent were COVID positive–this was a 1 percent decrease from the 31.9 percent that reportedly tested positive for the week ending on January 10. The weekly positive test rate has increased 74 percent in Boston since January 3.

The statistics released by the BPHC as part of its weekly COVID19 report breaks down the number of cases and infection rates in each neighborhood. It also breaks down the number of cases by age, gender and race.

Citywide positive cases of coronavirus increased 6 percent last week and went from 133,501 cases to 141,491 confirmed cases in a week. There were 19 additional deaths in Boston from the virus in the past week and the total COVID deaths is now at 1,554. Deaths, which were up 257 percent two weeks ago, decreased 24 percent last week.