Temporary changes coming in July to T’s Red line

Special to Times

Temporary changes are coming next month to the MBTA’s Red line service.

The outbound/northbound platform at Kendall/MIT station will be closed beginning at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Friday, July 5, and continuing all day and every day for the weekend of July 6-7.

Outbound/Northbound Red Line trains will bypass Kendall/MIT during this time.

For outbound/northbound riders disembarking at Kendall/MIT, riders should instead travel to Central station to board an inbound/southbound train back to Kendall/MIT. The fare gates will be open at Central inbound/southbound for a free transfer.

For outbound/northbound riders boarding at Kendall/MIT, riders should instead board an inbound/southbound train, disembark at Charles/MGH, and travel to the outbound/northbound platform for continued train service. Riders can move between the platforms for free at Charles/MGH without passing through fare gates.

This service change is in place to accommodate the adjacent transit-oriented development project, which has partnered with the MBTA to rebuild and update the outbound/northbound Kendall/MIT station entrance.

As previously announced, Red Line service will be suspended between Alewife and Kendall/MIT every day for 16 days from July 13-28. On weekends and on weekday evenings starting at approximately 8:30 p.m. through the end of service, the service suspension will be extended to Park Street (meaning Red Line service will be suspended between Alewife and Park Street).

Riders can find complete information at mbta.com/RedLine soon.

There will be three free and accessible shuttle bus options for Red Line riders during this time period: shuttle buses will make all stops to all stations.

Express shuttle buses will make stops between Alewife, Porter, and Kendall/MIT. A shuttle bus loop will operate from Harvard to Central to Kendall/MIT and back to Harvard.

Bus Route 77 will be fare-free within Cambridge.