Old North Church & Historic Site presents Our Dearly Departed: A History of Mourning Jewelry

Mourning jewelry in Western European (and later, American) culture dates back to the 16th century but gained popularity in the mid-19th century when Queen Victoria mourned the death of her beloved Prince Albert and again when the American Civil War brought huge loss of life. On Tuesday, Oct. 29, join Sarah Nehama, a metalsmith and antique jewelry collector, to explore the history of mourning jewelry. She will discuss the style, iconography, and materials of mourning jewelry (with many visual examples) and mourning jewelry’s place in Western culture. This virtual event is accessible with a donation of any amount to support Old North Illuminated, the nonprofit that stewards Old North Church. The 2024 Speaker Series is brought to you in part by HUB Town Tours. To register, please visit: https://www.oldnorth.com/events/.