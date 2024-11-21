Katherine Snider Appointed CEO of Hill House

Special to the Times

Hill House, a community center offering enrichment programs, summer camp, events, and outreach to children and their families living in downtown Boston neighborhoods, has named Katherine Snider as Chief Executive Officer.

She brings more than 25 years of experience in leading nonprofits through periods of growth, with deep experience in communications and fundraising, and a commitment to serving children and families of all backgrounds. Over the past 16 years, Snider has served in leadership roles at the Good+Foundation, as Deputy Director, Executive Director, and, since 2021, as CEO. Under her leadership, she has taken the organization to scale nationally and refined its model to address systemic barriers to mobility for families living on low incomes. During her tenure, she grew the organization’s revenue by 617%, developed a partnership with Ascend at the Aspen Institute on a Toolkit to help reform Child Support systems, and launched an innovative microgrants program to provide over $1.1 million in cash transfers to parents struggling to pay for rent, groceries, and medical costs.

“We are thrilled to have Katherine’s expertise and leadership at Hill House to guide the organization on its continued journey to serve our community,” says Whitney Dayton Brunet, Co-President of the Board of Directors. “Katherine’s years of experience leading non-profit organizations through growth will be a valuable asset,” added Lisle Albro, Co-President of the Board of Directors. Snider has also served as an Associate Director of the Rockefeller Foundation, where she worked on the launch of several new initiatives, including the Opportunity NYC Conditional Cash Transfer program, a $70 Million Climate Change Resilience initiative, and the Jane Jacobs Medal to honor leaders who have exemplified Jacobs’ urbanist vision. Previously, she served as the first Vice President of External Affairs for the Tenement Museum, where she led communications and fundraising efforts and helped grow attendance by 100%. “I am thrilled to be joining the Hill House community, with its exceptional Board and team.

As the mother of two sons, I have a great respect for the strong athletic and enrichment programs that the organization offers,” said Ms. Snider. “It’s exciting to be a part of shaping the next chapter of growth for the organization as it approaches its sixth decade of service to the residents of downtown Boston.” Snider received a Bachelor of Arts in Foreign Affairs & Government from The University of Virginia. She will assume her responsibilities as Chief Executive Officer of Hill House on December 1, 2024.

Hill House engaged Kittleman & Associates to conduct a search for its Chief Executive Officer. Kittleman & Associates is a national executive search firm that specializes in the recruitment of CEOs for tax-exempt nonprofit organizations, public charities, and philanthropic organizations. Kittleman recruits leaders for the entire nonprofit sector, including human services and social justice organizations, foundations, and museums. For more information, visit https://www.kittlemansearch.com.

Hill House, now a resource for more than 2,000 families each year, provides programs, services, and activities to meet the diverse social, educational, cultural, and recreational needs of individuals and families residing in Boston’s downtown neighborhoods. Through quality programs, collaborative partnerships, and volunteer support, Hill House seeks to build and foster a strong sense of urban community and improve the quality of life for residents of all ages. For more information, visit https://www.hillhouseboston.org.