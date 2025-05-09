State to hold both in-person and virtual meetings on redevelopment of the Hurley Building site

With the potential redevelopment of the sprawling 5.5 acre site of the Erich Lindemann and Charles F. Hurley buildings in the West End moving forward, the state will hold an in-person public meeting on Wednesday, June 4, at 6 p.m. at the West End Museum, followed by a virtual meeting the next day (Thursday, June 5) at 1 p.m.

The Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance (DCAMM), in collaboration with the Department of Mental Health (DMH), proposes offering the site of the buildings located at 19 and 21 Staniford St. for redevelopment by a private developer for a mixed-use project.

DMH intends to continue to operate its residential treatment programs onsite, and the selected developer will be required to build new space onsite (or in very close proximity) to accommodate these programs as part of their development. In order to effectuate this transaction, DCAMM intends to offer a long-term lease (up to 99 years) to the selected development team.

Of this upcoming redevelopment opportunity, Rep. Jay Livingstone wrote: “I’m looking forward to the community process and working with Chair [Aaron] Michlewitz and Councilor [Sharon] Durkan and local stakeholders to secure the best result for the community. I hope this process results in the actual redevelopment of the site and we secure needed housing.”

In 2022, Leggat McCall Properties (LMP) was selected to redevelop the building site into a life-sciences building, renovated state offices, ground-floor retail, improved public open space, and 200 units of mixed-income housing. That project was eventually scrapped, however, amid a decreasing demand for local lab space, amid other factors.

Visit https://www.mass.gov/info-details/lindemann-hurley-redevelopment for more on the project, including registration information on the upcoming meetings.