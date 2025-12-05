Mass. House passes Supplemental Budget to close Fiscal Year 2025

The Massachusetts House of Representatives have passed a supplemental budget to address deficiencies, to make new necessary investments, and to close the books on Fiscal Year 2025 (FY25). The legislation appropriates $2.25 billion in gross spending, at a net cost to the state of $750 million, representing a reduction of almost $200 million from the Governor’s original proposal.

“This supplemental budget closes the books on FY25, and aims to fortify the Commonwealth’s finances, bolster economic development, and ensure continued access to critical health care services,” said House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano (D-Quincy). “In the face of unrelenting attacks from the Trump Administration that will strip health insurance coverage from millions of Americans and deny access to lifesaving vaccinations, this supplemental budget will help vulnerable residents prepare for, and avoid, a lapse in coverage, and ensure continued access to vaccines for every child in Massachusetts. I want to thank Chairman Michlewitz for his hard work, and all my colleagues in the House for recognizing the importance of the investments that are included in this legislation.”

“This supplemental budget will close the books on FY25 in a balanced and fiscally responsible manner. By making critical investments into much needed programs in healthcare, education, and housing to name a few, the Commonwealth will be in a strong fiscal position for FY 26 and beyond,” said Representative Aaron Michlewitz, Chair of the House Committee on Ways & Means (D-Boston). “I want to thank Speaker Mariano for his dedication to these issues, as well as all my House colleagues for supporting this initiative.”

“This supplemental budget closes the books on FY25, allocating important funds to programs that will help our residents,” said Representative Adrian Madaro (D – East Boston). “In the face of devastating cuts and inaction from the federal government that will strip health insurance, take away access to care, and impact the quality of life for many across the Commonwealth, the funding in this bill ensures that our residents will be protected and covered, while providing resources for everything from housing, to school meals, to clean water and snow removal this winter. I’m proud of the steady, responsible approach Massachusetts continues to take to ensure our priorities are funded”.

The bill passed today appropriates $10 million for Health Care for All to conduct a public awareness campaign, and to conduct health coverage enrollment assistance for communities at risk of losing health care coverage as a result of the new Medicaid reporting requirements that were put in place by President Trump and Congress through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. It invests $10 million for the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center, and includes $5 million in grants to reproductive health care providers. It also invests $15 million for a new Sports and Entertainment Fund grant program, for which $10 million will be set aside for the events related to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The bill passed today also includes a policy section which authorizes the Department of Public Health Commissioner to determine routine childhood immunizations and vaccination schedules, rather than relying on the recommendations of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

In addition to the appropriations, the bill also invests in the state’s future by depositing the remainder of the funds to an escrow account ($337. 7 million), to support pensions ($18.8 million), and to the Other Postemployment Benefits Trust Fund ($18.8 million).

Additionally, the House accepted an amendment from Chair John Lawn that updates and restructures existing assessments on Massachusetts hospitals used to fund the Health Safety Net and related hospital support trust funds. The changes modernize financial data used in the assessment, increase the amount hospitals contribute, and adjust how the resulting funds are distributed among hospitals.

The bill also addresses budget deficiencies, including:

• $1.67 billion in gross spending ($303 million net cost) for MassHealth • $60.7 million for snow and ice removal

• $35 million for HomeBASE

• $14 million for the Section 35 program

• $12.5 million for no-cost calls

• $12 million for Universal School Meals

• $7.2 million for Department of Correction (DOC) Facilities operations • $6.8 million for the Clean Water Trust Fund

• $3.5 million for State Police operations

• $700,000 for the Suffolk County District Attorney

The bill passed in the House of Representatives by a vote 141-14, and now goes to the Senate for its consideration.