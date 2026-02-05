Neighborhood Roundup

WECA meeting set for Feb. 12 at Neighborhood Center on Thoreau Path

The next meeting of the West End Civic Association (WECA) will be held on Thursday, Feb. 12, at 6 p.m. in the Neighborhood Center on Thoreau Path.

The guest will be State Sen. Lydia Edwards, who will provide an update on current legislative and policy proposals on Beacon Hill and discuss potential implications for neighborhood residents.

All West End residents are welcome.

Nichols House Museum resumes Museum Tours in February

The 1804 Nichols House Museum at 55 Mount Vernon St. was home to an early-20th century family of artists and activists, along with their domestic staff. The house was preserved as a museum by Rose Standish Nichols, a pioneering woman landscape architect. It is furnished with an original collection, including works by the sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens, as well as furniture and textiles handcrafted by Rose and her sister Margaret. Tours Thursday through Saturday at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., and noon; Sundays at 11 am, noon, and 1 p.m.

The museum will also offer ‘Creation, Evolution, Preservation: The Metamorphosis of 55 Mount Vernon Street,’ on Saturday, Feb. 7, at 1 p.m.

Attributed to architect Charles Bulfinch, 55 Mount Vernon St. was built during the early development of Beacon Hill but that was only the beginning of its architectural story. Careful inspection of the house reveals changes made by its owners to suit their needs and the changing times. This tour will take a close look at the building, both exterior and interior, including going behind the scenes to explore a few rarely visited areas.

For more information and tickets, visit nicholshousemuseum.org.

Upcoming events at MGH Blum Center

The Blum Patient and Family Learning Center (Blum Center) at Massachusetts General Hospital is hosting several educational and wellness sessions, which are free and take place at the Blum Center (MGH Main Campus, White 110), including Acupressure, Reiki, and Sound Therapy Healing Event on Tuesday, Feb. 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Understanding Osteoarthritis: Keeping Your Joints Moving on Tuesday, Feb. 17, from 11.am. to 1 p.m.; Understanding Osteoarthritis: Keeping Your Joints Moving on Monday, Feb. 23, from noon to 1 p.m.; What Is Reiki? An Introduction to Energy Awareness and the Human Biofield on Wednesday, Feb. 25, from 5-6 p.m.; and Understanding Palliative Care: Caring for the Person Beyond the Diagnosis on Thursday, Feb. 26, from noon to 1 p.m.

For more information, call the Blum Center at 617-724-7352.

Come play Mah Jongg at the West End Community Center

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced player, you are invited to join the friendly Mah Jongg group. Instructors will be available to help new players, and everyone is welcome. Come meet new people, socialize, and play the game.

The group meets on the first and third Wednesdays of each month from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the West End Community (within the West End Neighborhood Center), 75 Blossom Court (entrance on Thoreau Path).

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman([email protected]) or Sandy Connor([email protected]).