Hill resident runs Boston Marathon to combat homelessness

Special to the Times

Bank of America executive Jack Germain, a Beacon Hill resident, ran his first Boston Marathon on Monday, April 20 to support a non-profit that works to prevent family homelessness and support parents and children facing housing instability. Germain, 29, an assistant vice president for strategy and management at the bank, is raising money for FamilyAid, a Boston-based organization that provides services, education, and training to families with children to help them avoid homelessness or to transition from temporary to permanent housing. This year’s race, the 130th Boston Marathon, was Germain’s third overall marathon run, and the first time he’s running Boston.

“I chose to run with FamilyAid because they focus on preventing family homelessness in Boston and on keeping families stable and together,” Germain said. “Running the Boston Marathon for a cause that directly strengthens our local community makes every mile matter. I never ran more than a mile before I moved to Boston. Becoming a runner here makes the Boston Marathon feel personal, and running for Family Aid Boston is a meaningful way to support the community that’s become home.”

FamilyAid is one of 193 organizations selected for the 2026 Bank of America Boston Marathon Official Charity Program that will raise money for worthy causes. The Bank of America program provides invitational entries into the Boston Marathon to select non-profit organizations. Comprising almost 10 percent of the total field size, organizations utilize entries to recruit athletes who pledge to raise funds for their cause. Germain’s fundraising link to support Family Aid Boston: https://www.givengain.com/project/jack-raising-funds-for-familyaid-boston-114033.