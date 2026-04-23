Neighborhood Roundup

Prescott House to offer an Afternoon Tea and Talk on April 25

The William Hickling Prescott House, located at 55 Beacon St., will offer an Afternoon Tea and Talk on Saturday, April 25, from 3 to 5 p.m.

Join Etiquetteer, Robert B. Dimmick, for an afternoon of tea manners, history, and anecdotes, with an elegant tea catered by Vintage Tea & Cake Co. at Prescott House, the Beacon Hill headquarters of the Colonial Dames (NSCDA-MA). A selection of Prescott House’s collection of tea gowns and millinery will also be on display.

Admission costs $55 per person and includes an elegant tea menu. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tea-and-talk-at-prescott-house-tickets-1985071531387?aff=oddtdtcreator&keep_tld=true to register, or nscdama.org for more information on the event.

Upcoming sessions sponsored by MGH’s Blum Center

The Blum Patient and Family Learning Center (Blum Center) at Massachusetts General Hospital is hosting a few in-person educational and wellness sessions at the Blum Center (MGH Main Campus, White 110), including Awareness to Access: A Conversation on PrEP on Monday, May 11, from noon to 1 p.m.; Sound Therapy, Reiki, and Acupressure Open House Healing Event, (with two dates) on Tuesday, May 12, from 3:3o-5:30 p.m., as well as on Tuesday, May 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Managing Your Medicines with Confidence on Wednesday, May 13, from 4-5 p.m.; Stroke Prevention Education for Patients, Families, and Caregivers on Wednesday, May 27, from noon to 1 p.m.; From Sprains to Gout: Making Sense of Joint Pain on Wednesday, May 27, from 4-5 p.m.; and Well-Being Series: The Heart–Mind Connection: Emotion, Intuition, and Coherence on Thursday, May 28, from noon to 1 p.m.

All sessions are free. For more information, call the Blum Center at 617-724-7352.

Nichols House Museum offering tours

The 1804 Nichols House Museum at 55 Mount Vernon St. was home to an early 20th-century family of artists and activists, along with their domestic staff. The house was preserved as a museum by Rose Standish Nichols, a pioneering woman landscape architect. It is furnished with an original collection, including works by the sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens, as well as furniture and textiles handcrafted by Rose and her sister Margaret. Tours are offered on Thursday through Saturday at 10 and 11 a.m., and noon; on Sundays at 11 a.m., noon, and 1 p.m.

For more information, tickets, and to register, visit: nicholshousemuseum.org

Come play Mah Jongg at the West End Community Center

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced player, you are invited to join the friendly Mah Jongg group. Instructors will be available to help new players, and everyone is welcome. Come meet new people, socialize, and play the game.

The group meets on the first and third Wednesdays of each month from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the West End Community (within the West End Neighborhood Center), 75 Blossom Court (entrance on Thoreau Path).

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman([email protected]) or Sandy Connor([email protected]).

Music from 17th Century South Germany to be performed May 8 at Goethe-Institut

Newton Baroque presents Music from 17th Century South Germany featuring Bertali, Schmelzer, Biber, and Capricornus on Friday, May 8, at 7:30 p.m., at Goethe-Institut, located at 170 Beacon St.

Long before Mozart, Vienna was already an important musical center. This concert highlights musicians active in mid-17th-century Vienna. Their music is full of invention, wit, and charm, with a wide expressive range, at times sounding as if from another sphere, and at others like the music of a farmer’s fiddle.

Performing musicians include Susanna Ogata, violin; Laura Jeppesen, viola da gamba; and Andrus Madsen, harpsichord.

Tickets are available online at https://www.zeffy.com/ticketing/music-from-17th-century-south-germany-bertali-schmelzer-biber-capricornus, or visit https://www.newtonbaroque.org/ for more information on the concert.